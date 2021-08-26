Pala becomes new MPCC president

NEW DELHI, Aug 25: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Shillong MP, Vincent Pala, as the president of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) with immediate effect.

The much-awaited decision was formally announced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, to which Pala replied, “I am willing to take any responsibility the party gives me.”

It was also informed that the party president has also appointed Ampareen Lyngdoh, Marthon Sangma and James Lyngdoh as working presidents of the MPCC while relieving Ampareen from the post of AICC secretary in charge of Mizoram.

The party has also appreciated the contributions of outgoing MPCC president Dr Celestine Lyngdoh.

Meanwhile, reacting to the appointment of Pala as the new MPCC president, Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh said it is the first step taken by the party to prepare for the 2023 Assembly elections.

Stating that Pala is a man with vast expertise and has proven his mettle time and again, Ampareen said, “We work as a team, and will take it forward from here.”

She also asserted that the entire state is well-represented and all issues will be overseen by the three working presidents.