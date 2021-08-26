Committee seeks govt clarification over diktat

SHILLONG, Aug 25: The Coordination Committee on International Border (CCIB) has sought clarification from the state government over land acquisition for construction of the proposed fence along the Indo-Bangladesh border which has been given the thumbs up without the acceptance of the border residents.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kmen Myrchiang, general secretary of CCIB, said that the letter and notification highlight the initiative of the government to complete the construction of border fencing from Jaliakhola to Dawki in West Jaintia Hills, adding that the manner in which district administration has chosen to undertake the project work in this abnormal time of pandemic, lockdown and restrictions is disappointing.

According to Myrchiang, the CCIB is strongly against the idea of construction of border fence at a location of 150 yards from the existing boundary pillar, while adding that in certain locations, the fencing will come at a distance of almost a kilometer from the line of control (LoC).

The CCIB also stated that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has not responded to their demands which were intimated to him in 2018 despite assuring them to follow it up after deliberations with the Centre.