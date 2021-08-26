Odd/even vehicle regulation to be discontinued in WGH from Friday

TURA, August 26: The West Garo Hills District Administration has decided to discontinue the regulation of private and public transport based on Odd/Even basis from August 27.

The order issued in this regard by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh on Thu8rsday however stated that all public transport including Maxi Cabs and Autos are directed to clearly display the vaccination status of the driver on the windshield.

The new order directed the Superintendent of Police and Special Executive Magistrates to strictly ensure that the instructions given are adhered to.