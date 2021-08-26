NFR to run special train for tourists on Guwahati-New Haflong route

GUWAHATI, August 26: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will introduce a Vistadome tourist special train on the Guwahati-New Haflong route from August 28.

Interacting with mediapersons at the Guwahati railway station on Thursday, NFR general manager Anshul Gupta said Vistadome tourist trains are meant to provide passengers a scenic experience and a display of the cultural heritage of the region during the unique train journey.

Senior railway officials and officials from Assam Tourism were present during the interaction.

Gupta anticipated that the joint effort with the tourism department would help boost the tourism sector and local economy.

“The train would provide comfort and ease of travel experience throughout the journey,” he said.

The NFR general manager also illustrated the unique features of Vistadome coaches during the interaction.

Vistadome coaches are equipped with state-of-the-art glass windows and an all-glass roof, providing 360 degree view of the sky, mountains, tunnels, bridges, hills and lush green forests to the tourists.

It will also have observation lounges for the purpose of sightseeing. The rotational seats of the coach are designed to provide added comfort to passengers. Coaches are also provided with digital entertainment systems and Wi-Fi facilities.

“Tourists can enjoy the entire trip by enjoying infotainment such movies, music videos etc. A Wi-Fi based passenger information system is also provided. For the safety of passengers, CCTV cameras and a fire Alarm System are also installed,” he said.

The special Vistadome train service will initially run two days a week – every Wednesday and Saturday – with stoppages at Manderdisa and Maibong stations.

The train will depart from Guwahati at 6.35 am and reach New Haflong at 11.55 am, covering a distance of 269 km through the North Cachar Hill region.

During the return journey, the train will leave New Haflong at 5pm and arrive here at 11.45pm