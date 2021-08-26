Protest rally in Jaintia Hills condemns killing of HNLC leader

JOWAI, August 26: The Ka Sur U Nong Jaintia has strongly condemned the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government and the State Police Department for killing a former HNLC leader on August 13 allegedly in a fake encounter.

The ka Sur U Paidbah took out a protest rally called ‘Black Flag Peace Rally’ in Jaintia Hills. It started from Khliehriat and culminated in Jowai with hundreds of NGOs members and the concerned youths participating in it.

The Peace rally came out with banner and all along the way from East to West Jaintia hills shouted slogans condemning the Chief Minister, Home Minister and the entire Police Department.

“They are supposed to protect the life but they took it away one, which is against the Constitution of our democratic country”, a banner stated.

“We want both the SP of East Jaintia Hills, and the SP Traffic in Shillong be suspended until the judicial enquiry is completed and if the enquiry found them guilty they should be terminated from their job,” one of the banners in the protest rally stated.

The NGOs including, the JSU, KSU, FKJGP, HANM, ENJC, JNC, besides many others participated in the rally apart from members of Sur ki Nong Jaintia.