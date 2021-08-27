Cong must free itself from Mahajot, be stronger: Gaurav Gogoi

GUWAHATI, August 28: Ahead of the Assembly by-polls in Assam, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday made a significant statement, saying that the Congress in the state must no longer be a part of the ‘Grand Alliance’ and instead focus on making the party stronger at the grassroots.

Addressing mediapersons here, Gogoi said an independent Congress was important for making the party stronger at all levels.

Earlier, he also made his “personal view” known in a one-on-one meeting with the Assam PCC president.

“I believe it is time for the Indian National Congress in Assam to be independent of the Mahajot. The Congress is the only party that can take on the BJP. For that we need to strengthen our party organisation across Assam, including those constituencies where there are MLAs of the Mahajot,” the Congress MP said.

The Congress-led Mahajot (grand alliance) was formed about three months ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in Assam with a common objective of uprooting the BJP in the state.

Mahajot also comprises the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Left parties and a regional party, Anchalik Gana Morcha.

“Prior to the formation of the Mahajot, the party has fulfilled its duty as an Opposition party on its own. Going forward, the party may still consult with other Opposition parties if and when the BJP government brings anti-people policies. People have huge expectations from the Congress and if we will fulfil them, we will form the next government in 2026,” he said.

“These sentiments are not only mine but that of thousands of party workers across the state,” he said.

Gogoi further pointed out that in many regions of the state, whether it is in Hailakandi, Dhubri or Nagaon, there were Mahajot candidates but no Congress candidates in the Assembly polls,” he said.

“When Congress was in the Mahajot and had to leave several seats for our allies, many grassroots workers were disheartened. So it is time that the party listens to the aspirations and sentiments of the party workers and free itself from the grand alliance,” he said.

Gogoi said Congress has to focus on doing well in the parliamentary, Assembly, panchayat or bypolls as an independent party.

Bypolls to at least five constituencies are scheduled in the next five to six months.

“The grand alliance was formed to uproot the BJP regime. However, the situation is different now and it is about time that Congress frees itself from the Mahajot and tighten its grip across all constituencies.”