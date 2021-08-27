Delegation of social bodies meets CM in Tura

TURA, August 27: A delegation of leaders from several social bodies including the Tura Garo Senior Citizens Forum (TGSCF), New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) and the Garo Graduates’ Union (GGU) recently met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at his residence in Tura where they raised various burning issues concerning the people.

During the meeting, the members demanded the immediate removal of Ela Begum Lasker from the post of Joint Director of School Education, District School Education Officer and Principal of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Tura. The leaders also demanded the replacement of the incumbent Principal of the College of Teacher Education, Rongkhon alleging that the official was not qualified for the post. They sought his replacement with a qualified and deserving indigenous local.

The leaders also raised the issue of the pending Tura Medical College and urged the Chief Minister to expedite the eviction of illegal encroachers on land belonging to the Tura Civil Hospital pointing out that the continued delay to initiate the project might lead to the region losing out on it.

Another demand made by the leaders was the regularisation of L.P. School Teachers appointed by the State Government as Contractual Teachers who have served for many years but could not pass MTET Examinations conducted in the last part of 2019. Stating that these teachers are unlikely to find another profession, they urged the government to regularize them on humanitarian grounds.