Ex-HNLC leader’s kin take part in signature campaign demanding suspension of cops behind ‘fake encounter’

SHILLONG, August 27: The family members of former HNLC general secretary Cheristerfield Thangkhiew who was killed in an alleged fake encounter with police inside his residence here on August 13 last, took part in the signature campaign organised by the conglomeration of the 11 organisations from Mawlai area, “Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai” (the voice of Mawlai people) at Mawlai bus stop on Friday demanding immediate suspension of the DGP, R. Chandranathan, SP of East Jaintia Hills Jagpal Singh Dhanoa and SP Traffic Shailendra Bamaniya for their involvement in the death of the former HNLC leader.

The slain former HNLC leader’s younger brother, Granary Starfield Thangkhiew was among the first to put his signature in the flex of the signature campaign.

The signature campaign will be followed by the candle light vigil in the evening to be held near the residence of the former HNLC leader at Mawlai Kynton Massar.