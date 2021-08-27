School reopening

Editor,

The decision of many states to reopen schools after a gap of nearly 18 months has created mixed feelings. Students who were forced to stay home due to the Covid-19 pandemic are eager to return to classrooms. Parents, on the other hand, are anxious and apprehensive. As for teachers, they have to balance teaching with Covid-appropriate behaviour. Reports about the likelihood of a third wave of Covid-19 add to the uncertainty of the situation.

Experts are of the view that closure of schools for a long time has adversely affected students’ learning abilities. The shift from real classroom teaching-learning to online mode could not cater to the needs of all students. It is worrisome to learn that small children have forgotten basics like writing simple words, do calculations, recognising colours and so on. Thousands of students who do not have digital devices have no access to education. Prolonged digital education has adversely affected the personality of children. Also, it leads to psychological problems. A large number of them are fed up with online classes on devices. A large number of children have left education to do different jobs to help parents. A large number of children have no access to nutritious meals that used to be served in schools.

While there is an urgent need to reopen schools, all measures must be taken to prevent transmission of Covid-19. Reopening of schools must be guided by careful risk analysis and epidemiological factors. All schools in a state or district need not be opened in one go. A large number of parents support reopening of schools but a lot of parents are opposed to the idea. School committees must be formed to oversee reopening and decision making. Schools must devise special time tables. If possible classes must be conducted in open places instead of cramped places. Healthcare workers could be appointed at schools. Covid-19 symptoms must be monitored and antigen tests must be conducted at schools.

Yours etc.,

Venu GS,

Kollam

Congress on revival path?

Editor,

It is with great delight that we heard of the appointment of Mr Vincent Pala, Lok Sabha MP as the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress President. The Congress party has been without a leader for a long time now and is beginning to lose its moorings. Party workers too have been waiting eagerly for someone to be appointed so that they can start the membership drive and strengthen the Party at the primary unit. Party workers need to be enthused and inspired not to lose faith in the Party. It is normal for Party workers to feel dismal when the Party is out of power but this is also the time when we can find out who actually wants to serve the Party and who is self-serving. Its true that many Party workers who are in business and contractors are suffering now since all the contract work is going to NPP, UDP, HSDPD and PDF supporters. Most people support political parties because they benefit from the relationship. There are very few who believe in party ideology. That is why we see so many people changing parties to suit themselves. These are called fair weather friends. The Congress Party must keep note of this and when it returns to power in Meghalaya it should make sure that the people who were supporting the ruling party today do not get all the business.

Politics unfortunately has become all about business and this is evident especially with this MDA Government where everyone is on the take. At no time in Meghalaya’s history have we had so many pending enquiries. There is the enquiry into the MeECL Saubhagya scam; there is pending enquiry into the Rice scam and now the judicial enquiry into the Cheristerfield Thangkhiew killing. Public memory is short and it seems the memory of the Congress MLAs too is short. They have stopped talking about the enquiry into the Power department scam. It is the media that is continually reminding the government about whether the enquiry committee has been set up and when it will start its work.

What about the enquiry into the Thangkhiew encounter killing? When will it start? Already 13 days have passed but we have not heard the Justice Vaiphei Commission starting its work? By the time the Commission starts working many would have forgotten the exact details of the day. After all human memory is very short.

The Congress has a huge responsibility to the people of Meghalaya. They had elected 19 MLAs in 2018. This is not a small number. They must safeguard this state from all the corruption that is being perpetrated in the present government. They must raise their voices against the coke units in Jaintia Hills in the constituency of their MLA Shitlang Pale. If the Congress keeps quiet now it will lose its legitimacy in the 2023 election. Now that the Party has a President, they must have an action plan for 2023. Times flies and before long it will be time to vote in and vote out people. As a well-wisher of the Congress may I also suggest that the Party should stop paying money for votes. This is what is destroying Meghalaya.

Yours etc.,

KT Sawkmie,

Via email