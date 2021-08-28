Chris Cairns paralysed in legs after stroke

MELBOURNE, Aug 27: Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns has suffered paralysis in his legs after the stroke in his spine during a life-saving heart surgery in Australia, according to reports.

The 51-year-old has returned to Australian capital Canberra where he lives, but remains in a serious condition after suffering complications following major heart surgery in Sydney.

“During the life saving emergency heart surgery Chris underwent in Sydney he suffered a stroke in his spine. This has resulted in paralysis in his legs,” Cairns’ lawyer Aaron Lloyd said on Friday in a statement.

“As a result he will be undertaking a significant rehabilitation process at a specialist spinal hospital in Australia.”

Cairns faces a long road to recovery after he suffered an aortic dissection, a major medical event which saw him transferred to Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital on life support earlier this month. His condition was described as “serious but stable” on transfer to Sydney. (PTI)