Why Pant was told to change his stance by umpire: Gavaskar

LEEDS, Aug 27: The legendary Sunil Gavaskar is baffled as to why the English umpires objected to Rishabh Pant’s stance of standing outside the crease during the ongoing third Test against England as he feels that rules doesn’t prevent him from doing so.

After the end of the first day’s play at Headingley, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper said he had to change his stance after being told by the umpire as batting outside the crease to negate swing formed footmarks in the pitch’s danger area.

But Gavaskar said footmarks don’t determine a batsman’s stance.

“I was wondering why he was told to change his stance, if that is true. I only read it. Batsman can stand anywhere, even on the middle of the pitch and when the batsman goes down the track against the spinners (footmarks can form even then),” Gavaskar said while commentating on the third day of the match.

His fellow commentator and former India player Sanjay Manjrekar called it “ridiculous”.

Pant spoke about this after India were bowled out for 78 on the opening day of the match.

“Because I was standing outside the crease and my front-foot was coming into the danger area, so he (the umpire) told me that you can’t stand there,” Pant had said during the virtual post-day press conference on Wednesday.

“So, I have (had) to change my stance, but as a cricketer, I don’t have to think too much about that, because it’s everyone who is going to do that, umpires are going to say the same thing. I didn’t do that the next ball and you move on.”

The decision by the two English umpires once again brought back the question whether it’s time for ICC to revert to the process of having two neutral on-field umpires for Test matches, which has been stopped due to travel restrictions in the post COVID-19 world. (PTI)