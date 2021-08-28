Global donors gift motorcycles to KNP to enhance vigil

KAZIRANGA NATIONAL PARK, August 28: In order to augment the wildlife conservation efforts in the famed rhino abode in Kaziranga National Park, six high-value motorcycles were gifted to the Park authority today to be deployed in six beats under the park.

The motorcycles have been provided by premier wildlife conservation organisation Aaranyak under the sponsorship of International Rhino Foundation (4 Vehicles ) and Rhino Rescue Fund (RRF).

Receiving the motorcycles from Secretary General of Aaranyak, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar at the Kaziranga Centenary Convention Centre here, the Directorof the KNP, P Shivkumar informed that the six motorcycles would be deployed in six seperates forest beats under KNP&TR including three newly set up beats.

The motorbikes are being deployed under Shrutirpar, Bhomoraguri, Haldibari, Bandardubi, Kothalchang and Burapahar Beat Offices to help field forest officials to keep in constant touch with fringe villagers and Eco Development Committees which play crucial roles in complementing wildlife conservation efforts in the National Park, according to the KNP Director.

The Divisional Forest Officer of KNP as well as Eastern Wildlife Division, Ramesh Gogoi said Aaranyak has been complimenting wildlife conservation efforts in Assam very well and added that these motorbikes would be very useful in KNP landscape for wildlife protection field staff.

The CEO and Secretary General of Aaranyak, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar informed the requirement of motorcycles in the KNP landscape was felt following a recent discussion with the Park Director and Aaranyak felt grateful to the donors IRF and RRF for realising it and promptly sponsoring the required vehicles.

“The way wildlife protection staff of the KNP have been relentlessly working braving Covid19 pandemic is highly appreciable and Aaranyak feels obliged for getting an opportunity to compliment efforts of such a dedicated wildlife protection team in the KNP,” Dr Talikdar said.

Two of the forest staff of the KNP Bishnu Gogoi and Papul Rabha were also felicitated in the function by the KNP Director, DFO and the CEO of Aaranyak for receiving special appreciation from National Tiger Conservatipn Authority (NTCA).

The KNP director said that the NTCA, in fact, had appreciated the entire team of the KNP for constantly putting up the best efforts for conservation of endangered tiger in the KNP & TR.

