Keep off disputed areas: Party to NGOs

SHILLONG, Aug 27: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) on Friday advised the pressure groups to stay away from the areas of difference along the Meghalaya-Assam boundary and help the government in strengthening the claims over the disputed lands instead of creating law-and-order problems.

The HSPDP has been one of the most vocal on the intestate boundary issue.

“NGOs, keep away from the areas of difference. Come with suggestions and documents for us to solve the issue diplomatically instead of fighting on the ground. We need to move forward collectively,” HSPDP president KP Pangniang said.

The Dorbars of Block-II (Umlaper) in Ri-Bhoi district had also asked the pressure groups from visiting the disputed areas after a few local youths were allegedly thrashed by the Assam police and members of Hynniewtrep Youth Council from Meghalaya and Karbi Students’ Association from Assam got into a confrontation.

The HSPDP chief pointed out that both the Meghalaya and Assam governments are taking positive and active steps to settle some of the disputes.

“We cannot expect it to be solved within a few months. Let us wait and co-operate with the government first to find out the reason why it was not settled for so long,” he said, admitting the job is tough and complicated.

Pangniang said the government of India has already advised both Assam and Meghalaya to settle the issue with the spirit of brotherhood and mutual understanding. “Both the governments are engaged for a peaceful solution,” he added.

The Chief Ministers of both the states have had two rounds of talks and six of the 12 areas of disputes that are “less complicated” have been identified for resolving first. The border skirmishes have been recurrent mainly in Ri-Bhoi district.