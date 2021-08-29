No peace until justice is served, govt told

MAWKYRWAT, Aug 28: Amid the growing clamour for suspension of select police officials over the killing of former HNLC member, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, people from South West Khasi Hills, under the umbrella of ‘Ka Sur Na Shaphang Shathie Sepngi Jong Ka Ri Khasi’, have warned the state government that there will be no peace in the state unless justice is meted out.

On Saturday, people from different parts of South West Khasi Hills as well as from Mawsynram block of East Khasi Hills partook in a peace rally at Mawkyrwat, in protest against the killing of Cheristerfield.

During the peace rally, which started from the junction of the C&RD Block office, Mawlangwir, and culminated at Mawkyrwat Market, people, including members of different groups, headmen, women and youths, were seen holding placards and wearing black flags.

Voicing solidarity with ‘Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai’, the attendees of the rally demanded the suspension of DGP R Chandranathan, East Jaintia Hills SP Jagpal Singh Dhanoa and SP (Traffic) Shailendra Bamaniya, so as to facilitate a free and fair inquiry.

Following the culmination of the peace rally, a meeting was organised during which South West Khasi Hills KSU president Forwardman Nongrem appealed to the people to remain united in their demand.

Accusing the state government of trying to protect the “murderers”, Nongrem said, “The people of Mawlai, West Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and South West Khasi Hills have raised their voice, but the government continues to remain silent and adamant. If the government continues to remain silent on the demands, we should be ready to come forward and fight for our rights.”

Others who spoke include president of the HYC, South West Khasi Hills, Arbok Kharjahrin, chairman of the Synjuk ki Seng Samla Shnong SWKH, Wallambok Syiemiong, vice president of HANM, central body, Kyllang Thongni, headman of Rangthong village Kitborlang Nongrem, et al.

Following the meeting, a candlelight vigil was also held in the evening to express solidarity with the family members of Cheristerfield.