Pala wants Cong deserters to return

SHILLONG, Aug 28: Newly-appointed state Congress president, Vincent Pala said he would try and bring back all those leaders who had deserted the party.

“My first priority will be to try and bring back the leaders who left the party. I will try to bring back the supporters as well,” Pala said.

He was reacting to a query if he would approach the former Congress leaders who are now with other political parties.

“Politics is dynamic and we must work together. I am sure I will succeed in getting back a few of them,” the Shillong MP said confidently.

He said he has already spoken with former Congress MLA Pynshngain Syiem and the latter has agreed to return to the party fold. He also said that he would try to reach out to former party leaders RG Lyngdoh, Billykid Sangma and many others.

The Congress leader made light of speculations that he could be the party’s chief ministerial face in the 2023 Assembly elections, stating that he has no intention to contest the polls unless directed by the party. He said he has been in politics for 10-12 years whereas former CM Mukul Sangma has been there for 20-25 years.

“Pala is Pala. Mukul is Mukul but when it comes to party, we work together and there is no such thing like Mukul group or Pala group,” the Congress leader said dismissing factionalism.

Asked how he is going to tackle infighting in party, he said the Congress is a transparent party. He said there is just one post for president and it is natural that there will be many contenders but his selection does not mean others will not cooperate.

Citing examples of infighting within the party in other states, the MP said whenever such problems crop up, directions are issued by the party high command and majority of the leaders fall in line except one or two who face the consequences.

Stating that he has enough time to prepare for the next elections, he said he will soon finalize his team, which will visit all 60 constituencies and meet the block presidents to decide if the block units need to be revamped or restructured.

He differed with Sangma on the latter’s call to the allies of National People’s Party supporting the government for the formation of a new dispensation in the state.

“Mukul Sangma is the CLP (Congress Legislature Party) leader and I am concerned with the party. Once I officially join my new post, I will have meetings with the MLAs and the CLP and take their views on the matter,” Pala said.

“We should look for a mandate. When the mandate is not given, why should we ask for it?” he argued.

He said it is now a fractured mandate and if the parties supporting the government want to shift their allegiance, he will have nothing against it.

Exuding confidence that the Congress will return to power in 2023, he said people will surely vote the Congress to power as the government has harassed and looted them.

MPs Forum seeks time with Assam CM

Pala said the North East MPs Forum has sought an appointment with Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the interstate boundary disputes between Assam and different states of the region.

“I will leave for Guwahati on Sunday to attend a meeting of the forum. We will also meet the Assam CM if we get an appointment,” Pala said. He said there is a need to maintain “status quo” as far as possible in the best interest of the people. He also said that he does not subscribe to the idea of “give and take policy” as suggested by the Assam CM to resolve the dispute.

According to him, the people residing along the border should be taken into confidence before arriving at any decision on the “sensitive” boundary issue.

Expressing concern over frequent border skirmishes, the Shillong MP said both states need to ensure that peace prevails along the border.

