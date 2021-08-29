Defence land rent issue taken up

SHILLONG, Aug 28: Cabinet Minister, Sanbor Shullai on Saturday apprised Union Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt of the problems being faced by the lease holders of Shillong cantonment area due to the increase in calculated Standard Table of Rent (STR) of Cantonment Area.

Shullai, who met the Union Minister in Delhi, submitted a memorandum requesting the Ministry to implement only 0.25% of the STR which will help reduce the cost for the lessees.

He discussed the early implementation of building by-laws and sought funds for a water tank at Jhalupara and the upgradation of the Goenka Hospital as well as the Shillong Cantonment School, the proposals for which have been sent by the Shillong Cantonment Board.

Further, Shullai urged Bhatt to help provide a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the movement of vehicles on various roads in Shillong which have been kept out of bounds. He said the NOC will help ease traffic snarls.

He raised the difficulties being faced by Mawshbuit residents whose only point of entry and exit lies within defence area.

He said the local MDC and Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council chairman, Pyniaid Sing Syiem had also taken up the matter

with the Defence Ministry in the past but to no avail.

The Cabinet Minister said the MDC had met him before his trip to Delhi to discuss this pressing issue. Shullai urged Bhatt to relocate the gate and allot a free unhindered passage for the movement of civilians.