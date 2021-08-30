Ban on plying of heavy vehicles through Kaziranga National Park

GUWAHATI, August 30: Apprehending danger posed to life of flood-hit animals of Kaziranga National Park crossing the national highway passing through it, the state government today imposed ban on plying of heavy vehicles through the National Park till there is significant decrease in the level of flood water.

Assam Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed that till significant decrease in the level of floodwater inside the Park, heavy vehicles will not travel along the National Highway passing through the National Park.

Accordingly, all heavy vehicles including goods carriages will be diverted through the below mentioned routes from today onwards “