Cops bust bike theft racket; nab kingpin from Jorabat

GUWAHATI, August 30: Assam Police have busted a motorcycle theft racket and arrested 12 accused, including the kingpin of the gang and recovered 12 bikes since Thursday, an official statement said.

The kingpin of the racket, Deep Saikia, was arrested from the 10th Mile area of Jorabat in the early hours of Monday after intensified operations by the team since Sunday night.

Police are interrogating Saikia to unearth additional details about the network.

It may be mentioned that an East Guwahati Police District team from Khetri police station had last Thursday recovered a stolen KTM Duke 250 motorcycle and apprehended three accused persons.

“Thereafter, based on the leads given by the arrested trio, the police team recovered seven more bikes and arrested eight more accused persons on Saturday. Relentlessly following the trail through painstaking detective work, the police team recovered four more bikes on Sunday,” the statement said.