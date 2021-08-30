Cong flays govt “failure” to strengthen Assam’s ties with other NE states

GUWAHATI, August 30: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has expressed deep concern at the “deteriorating relations” of Assam with Mizoram in regard to the interstate boundary row, and condemned “the failure of both central and state governments in maintaining cordial relations with neighbouring states in the wake of the border issues.”

“Border issues in the Northeast have gradually increased during the tenure of the BJP-led Assam government. Recently, six Assam Police personnel and a civilian died in firing along the Assam-Mizoram border and around 50 people were injured. Mizoram has continued to occupy land of Assam till today,” an APCC statement said following a marathon core committee meeting here on Monday afternoon.

“On the other hand, border tension has increased along the Assam-Meghalaya border also. The state and central BJP governments have maintained complete silence on the border issues,” it said.

Earlier, the APCC core committee meeting started with a two-minute silence for the truckers killed in the gruesome attack in Dima Hasao and the untimely death of a student, Nandita Saikia in Dhemaji.

“We demand that the government take firm measures to root out insurgency and re-establish peace in the state,” it stated.

The core committee meeting further resolved to stage mass protests if the BJP government failed to tackle floods in the state at the earliest, control price rise of essential commodities, accord ST status to six indigenous communities of Assam and live up to its pre-poll pledge of providing employment to youths in the state.