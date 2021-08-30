Assam Cong decides to sever ties with Mahajot ally AIUDF

GUWAHATI, August 30: Assam Congress has decided to sever ties with the “Grand Alliance” partner All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), stating that it would propose to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to “relieve” AIUDF from the Congress-led Mahajot.

A core committee of the Assam PCC had a marathon meeting here on Monday afternoon and took a significant decision to propose to the party high command to “relieve” AIUDF from the “Grand Alliance”.

Reading out the key resolution of the meeting before mediapersons on Monday evening, Congress leader Rakibul Hussain said that “Grand Alliance partner AIUDF’s behaviour and attitude in relation to BJP has baffled the members of the Congress party. The AIUDF leadership and senior members’ continuous and mysterious praise of the BJP and the chief minister has affected the public perception of the Congress.”

“In this connection after a long and threadbare discussion, the core committee members of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee unanimously decided that AIUDF can no longer remain an alliance partner of Mahajot and in this regard will send intimation to AICC,” Hussain stated.

The “Grand Alliance” (Mahajot) was stitched together three months ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in Assam with a common objective of uprooting the BJP in the state.

Along with Congress and the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), it also comprises the Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Left parties and a regional party, Anchalik Gana Morcha.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah had recently hinted at breaking ties with the AIUDF stating that some leaders have started speaking in favour of BJP, “which has hurt the basic principle of the Grand Alliance.”

A discussion at the core committee meeting was also held with regard to the alliance with Bodoland People’s Front.

“Since BPF had already expressed its unwillingness in various forums to remain in the Mahajot, therefore the APCC president has been given full authority to take decision on this matter and intimate the High Command,” a statement by the Assam PCC later said.