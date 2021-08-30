Shops to open six days a week in city

SHILLONG, Aug 29: With the COVID-19 situation showing further signs of improvement, the state government has allowed shops dealing in essential commodities in the city to open six days a week from 9 am to 6 pm.

Shops dealing in non-essential items have been permitted to open five days a week. Cyber cafes, book stalls and stationeries will also open six days a week. Archery counters will be allowed to open from Monday to Friday.

Restaurants/bars are permitted to open for customers at 50% seating capacity from September 1 with strict compliance to SOPs. Such establishments have to furnish the vaccination status of all the employees prior to opening to the SDO (Civil), BDO or the Incident Commander concerned.

All shops, restaurants and bars will have to place a prominent sign or poster indicating the vaccination status of the shopkeeper and staff.

The headmen, market committee and CCMT will be responsible for ensuring absolute adherence to protocols in all cases.

In Iewduh, shops have been permitted to open six days a week from 9 am to 4 pm. Hawkers recognised by the Syiem of Hima Mylliem are permitted to operate on rotation basis. Seating arrangements should be made such that prescribed physical distancing of two metres is strictly maintained, the order said.

Iewdielang will open as per the earlier notification of the Syiem of Hima Mylliem with the number of vendors/ stalls not exceeding sixty per day.

Home delivery services in respect of restaurants/kitchens/café/fast foods/bakeries are permitted to operate from 9 am to 8 pm. Only delivery executives who have sought prior approval will be permitted to deliver food items, as per regulation of number of passes on each day.

Take-away service of food has been permitted up to 6 pm on all days.