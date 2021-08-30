‘Pala trying to prove his worth’

SHILLONG, Aug 29: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Sunday said newly-appointed state Congress president, Vincent H. Pala had merely tried to prove his worth by attacking it two days ago.

“Pala is making a comeback to state politics, so he has to make an impression that he can take the Congress forward. It remains to be seen how the public responds to his comments,” UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said.

Pala had accused the UDP of misusing the Home department by indulging in illegal collection along state and national highways. He had also stated that the recent law-and-order situation in the state was shameful for the party.

Stating that he fails to understand why everyone goes after the UDP that has just six MLAs, Mawthoh said, “Perhaps, it is the fear that the UDP will do better in 2023 elections as people in Khasi and Jaintia Hills have lost their faith in national parties.”

He held the previous Congress government responsible for the problems and the issues plaguing the state. He said these were inherited from the grand old party.

Elaborating, Mawthoh said the problems and the issues are illegal coal mining, border skirmishes, failure in education sector, youth unrest, unemployment, farmers’ plight, high infant mortality rate, poor investment in tourism sector etc.

He alleged that the Congress had never genuinely addressed the issues to safeguard the interest of the indigenous people and protect the minorities in the state.

The UDP general secretary said since the Congress has often been in power and is not used to being in the Opposition in the state, it has become desperate to topple the government. He said the Congress is attacking the UDP to make it withdraw its support to the government.

“This is politics at its lowest ebb. Congress should not train its gun on the UDP. People are not blind,” Mawthoh said.

He rubbished Pala’s claim that the UDP had forced Lahkmen Rymbui to decide on stepping down as the Home Minister.

“Rymbui himself took the decision to be relieved of the Home portfolio, pleading ignorance about the entire episode leading to the death of (former HNLC leader) Cheristerfield Thangkhiew. The party had only endorsed his decision,” Mawthoh said.