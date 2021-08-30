Voice of Mawlai people to write to 35 MLAs today

SHILLONG, Aug 29: The conglomeration of 11 pressure groups from Mawlai area under the banner of “Ka Sur ki Nong Mawlai” (the voice of Mawlai people) on Sunday informed that they will dispatch letters to all the 35 legislators from Khasi-Jaintia Hills region from Monday to seek the support of the lawmakers to boost their demand for suspension of the three police officials allegedly responsible for the killing of former HNLC general secretary, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on August 13.

“We will try to dispatch the letters to all the 35 MLAs by Tuesday. We will wait for their response on whether they are going to raise this issue before government,” HYC Mawlai Circle president, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh said.

Replying to a query, he said that so far the state government has not reacted to their demand.

The group is demanding the suspension of Director General of Police R. Chandranathan, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh Dhanoa and SP (Traffic) Shailendra Bamaniya. Kharlyngdoh also said that they will be meeting shortly to plan their next phase of agitation.

Earlier, he had hinted that they were planning to hold a rally to “surrender” traditional Khasi knives to the state government.

Meanwhile, the Mawlai Town Dorbar (MTD) has decided to endorse the demand of the conglomeration for suspension of the three police officials.

MTD president, SD Khongwir pointed out that there is an excerpt from the “blue book” which states that any police officer involved in a criminal act should be suspended.

Khongwir said that they have approached legal experts to seek their opinion on whether the government can suspend the top officials.

“As per the legal experts, there is an excerpt in the ‘blue book’ which authorises the government to suspend officers involved in a criminal act,” he said.

He said that the officers should have briefed Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma about this provision which is there in the ‘blue book’.

“I feel that the advisers to the CM should have properly briefed him on this matter,” the MTD president said.

Khongwir said that as per his understanding, the state government can inform the Union Home Ministry about this case and seek clarity as to why there is need to suspend the senior IPS officers.

“We are ready to debate with the government on this matter since we know there is provision which authorises the CM to suspend the top police officials,” Khongwir said.

He further clarified that the people from the various localities of Mawlai area should not doubt the intention of the Town Dorbar since they were not sitting idle, but had to be sure if the demand to suspend the top police officials has any merit.

Khongwir also urged the various organisations of Mawlai area not to take any steps which would affect the peace and tranquility in the area.