Ampareen calls for focus on marginalisation of women

SHILLONG, Aug 29: Congress legislator, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Sunday called for a critical introspection on poor representation and the marginalisation of women in the state as indicated in the fifth parameter of the report published by NITI Aayog on August 26.

Stating that the indicators are disappointing when one browses through the report, Lyngdoh said, “The 5th parameter of the study on Gender Equality highlights how poorly represented and marginalised women continue to remain in the state, in stark contrast to our matrilineal system.”

“This is a reality that we as citizens have to critically introspect,” she added.

The Congress legislator observed that while the MNEGRA Scheme has opened a widow for women empowerment, little progress is actually seen on the ground.

She also pointed out that the report puts the well being of infants and maternal mortality in Meghalaya in poor light “in the backdrop of the position assigned to women as child rearers in our matrilineal society”.

She also observed that access to electricity remains a hindrance to education and if schools remain without power, one can imagine the power connectivity to health care facilities.

Lyngdoh further said that claims made by the MDA Government on the implementation of the Saubhagya Scheme are flawed as confirmed by audit reports.

Speaking on the overall ratings, she observed that if Sikkim, Tripura and Mizoram have fared impressively in the evaluation, it is necessary to place before the Meghalaya government the urgent need to attend to these lapses and protect the rights of women and children and counter their violations.