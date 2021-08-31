Govt plans to set up four more Assam Bhawans

GUWAHATI, August 31: The state government is planning to set up Assam Bhawans in four more locations, including two metropolitan cities, in the country.

Chairing a meeting with the general administration department (GAD), PWD and the heads of other departments at Janata Bhawan here on Tuesday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held discussions in regard to setting up Assam Bhawans in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Puducherry and Hyderabad.

Sarma took stock of the construction of the proposed additional Assam Bhawans in New Delhi and Kolkata and directed PWD (Building) to start construction of the proposed Assam Bhawan in New Delhi’s Dwarka and Assam House in Kolkata’s Russel Street and complete them within a stipulated time-frame.

He also said that the proposed Assam Bhawan in Dwarka should be dedicated to the needs of the patients and students.

The meeting also discussed the construction of a new Raj Bhavan as the chief minister asked the concerned functionary to expeditiously start the process.

The chief minister further stressed on the need of building an integrated directorate complex to accommodate directorate offices of all departments.