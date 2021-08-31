Rhino calf rescued from flood-hit Kaziranga National Park

GUWAHATI, August 31: Forest guards of Kaziranga National Park (KNP) on Tuesday rescued a 10-day-old male rhino calf from drowning in the deluge-affected park.

Park authorities informed that the rhino calf was rescued from the outer fringes of the central range near Mihimukh highland. The mother however could not be detected.

“The calf, which is weak and debilitated, has been sent to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) for stabilisation and rehabilitation,” an official statement said.

Vast tracts of the park (about 70 percent area) lie submerged in the deluge with the park authorities keeping a close tab on the movement of animals crossing over the national highway running through the park as they face the risk of being run over by vehicles.

Speed limit has of late been strictly enforced by the forest and district administration officials with penalty imposed for violation.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Monday ordered diversion of all heavy vehicles passing through the national park till improvement of the flood situation.