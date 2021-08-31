Lawmali prefab Covid centre by end of October

SHILLONG, Aug 30: The prefabricated Covid Care Centre (CCC) at Pasteur Institute, Lawmali Pyllun is expected to be completed by the end of October while the project in Tura will be delayed due to the monsoon.

The Chennai-based Modulus Housing, which is implementing the project has indicated that they will be able to complete their work by September 10, an official said on Monday.

But the engineering wing of the Health department will need some time to complete the laying of the pipeline and construction of the entry point, he added.

The MeECL will also need to install the transformer for the electricity connection and the PHE department will have to provide water supply for the centre. “We expect all the work to be completed by October-end,” the official said.

The other works to be done include a sewage septic tank. The liquid waste from the CCC will be released directly to the existing effluent treatment plant at the Ganesh Das Hospital.

On the other hand, monsoon has affected the assembling of the prefabricated structure in Tura.

“We will speed up the work once the weather improves. The company will be able to start the installation of the prefab structure once we are ready with the foundation,” the official said.

The total estimated cost of material for both the CCCs, inclusive of equipment and furniture, is Rs 7 crore while the estimated cost of civil work for each structure is Rs 2.58 crore.

The funds earmarked by the Centre will be utilised in the construction of the two structures while the funds for the preparations of the site will come from the state budget.

The engineering wing of the Health department had engaged the Chennai-based firm to construct the two projects with 100 beds each. The facilities are expected to help manage the state’s Covid-19 crisis, especially if there is a third wave.