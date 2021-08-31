Noted city lawyer breathes his last

SHILLONG, Aug 30: Noted lawyer and former Additional Advocate General, WHD Syngkon passed away at NEIGRIHMS on Monday. He was 70.

Syngkon was also the Rangbah Shnong of Mawkhar for 18 years (2000-2018). The noted lawyer had just celebrated his 70th birthday on August 20. He was laid to rest at Lum Jingthang of the Seng Khasi at Jaiaw on Monday evening.

He was also an active member of the Congress party. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Assembly election on a Congress ticket.

He was also the former president of the Shillong Bar Association and had also held the post of finance secretary of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee.

Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma while condoling the death of Syngkon said, “My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of former Additional Advocate General, Shri WHD Syngkon. He was an eminent lawyer who had immensely contributed to the State’s legal fraternity. I pray that God gives his family strength in this hour of grief. May his soul RIP.”

Power Minister, James PK Sangma tweeted: “Shri WHD Syngkon, seasoned lawyer & former Additional Advocate General made rich contributions to Meghalaya’s legal fraternity. His demise is a huge loss to the State. My condolences to the bereaved family & friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

The Mawkhar Dorbar Shnong expressed its deep sympathy and grief at the sudden demise of the former Rangbah Shnong.

“We truly have lost our respected friend, near and dear to all of us. He had served as a Rangbah Shnong of Mawkhar for 18 long years,” Rangbah Shnong, Arwan Tariang said in a statement.

Tariang said that the Dorbar Shnong extends its heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved family members and pray that the God grant comfort and peace during this time of bereavement.

The Mawkhar Dorbar Shnong along with the Seng Kynthei Mawkhar Welfare Association, Seng Samla Mawkhar and Mawkhar Sports Club held an emergent condolence meeting on Monday evening and observed one-minute silence as a mark of respect and honour to Syngkon.

The Meghalaya Arm Wrestling Association also condoled the death of Syngkon who was one of its founder members. “It is a great loss to the Association as he had always been with the Association through ups and downs. He held the office of president for many years and continued to serve as adviser of the Association. The Association has loss a great man and its pillar,” it said in a statement.