Suspend guilty cops or face action, Mawlai groups warn

SHILLONG, Aug 30: The “Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai”, which is a conglomerate of 11 organisations from Mawlai area, has warned that the state government will face consequences if it continues to remain indifferent to the demand for the suspension of top police officials who were responsible for the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in the alleged “fake encounter” on August 13.

“We are demanding a free and fair probe to get justice for Thangkhiew. This is possible only if the top officials are suspended. We are not demanding anything which is illegal. How can people remain in their position when an inquiry is instituted against them?” asked Hynniewtrep Youth Council Mawlai Circle president, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh on Monday.

Stating that there is a plan to form “Sur Ki Paidbah Ka Bri Hynniewtrep” to intensify the movement, he said agitations to be called in the coming week will not be restricted only to Mawlai area but they will be held in various parts of Khasi and Jaintia Hills region.

“The state government will have to deal with a serious law and order situation if it continues to ignore our demand. The government will be held solely responsible if there is a major breakdown of law and order,” Kharlyngdoh warned.

He said they will start dispatching a letter to the 35 MLAs from Khasi-Jaintia Hills region from Tuesday to seek their support to the demand for the suspension of the senior police officials.

According to him, they will start handing over the letter with Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie. He said they have got time to meet the Cabinet Ministers and the MLAs. He also said that only a few MLAs gave time to meet them on Wednesday.

The “Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai” is expected to hand over the letter to KHNAM legislator Adelbert Nongrum, former minister AL Hek and PDF’s Hamletson Dohling on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the “Ka Sur Ehrngiew Ki Nong Malki”, a conglomerate of various organisations from Malki, has served a one-week deadline on the government to suspend the police officials.

“Ka Sur Ehrngiew Ki Nong Malki” spokesperson, Junestar Kharbuli said they have come forward to support the movement to get justice for Thangkhiew.

“We will also organise a public rally in Malki if the government does not suspend the police officials within September 6,” Kharbuli said.

He said they are hoping the judicial inquiry will be fair so that people do not lose their faith in the system.

“But we will have doubts in the inquiry if the top police officials are not suspended,” Kharbuli added.