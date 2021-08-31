Missing man’s body found in water hole

A man who suddenly went missing more than a day ago has been found dead inside a water hole of a plantation in Chasingre, outskirts of Tura.

The 59 year old victim, identified as Telleswer Ch Marak, son of Rotneswer Rai of Chandmari Tura, had reportedly gone untraced after he was last seen heading towards the plantation belonging to his family member at Chasingre.

His body was found floating in the well by some local people who went to check the water which use to be drawn from it for agricultural purposes.

“Looks like accidental fall. Things will be clear once we get the post mortem report. The body has been handed over to the family after completion of post mortem, ” informed police.

TURA, August 31: