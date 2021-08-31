BSF apprehends African trying cross over to Bangladesh at Dawki

SHILLONG, August 31: Acting on specific information received on August 30 by the BSF regarding probable crossing of one Africa national to Bangladesh from Dawki area under 30 Bn BSF, a special operation was launched in the suspected area of BOP Dawki during which operation party this morning noticed suspected movement of an unknown person around the International Border.

BSF party challenged the person to stop but the person started running to cross the unfenced area of IB. However, BSF troops chased him and succeeded in apprehending him.

The arrested person has revealed his identity as Michael Rechard, (41 yrs), s/o Late Rechard (Father), Late Maroie (Mother), r/o vill Mabolo, Viccoriea, South Africa. He is carrying South African passport with Indian Visa valid upto November 2021. Apart from these, 02 Smart phones and few Indian and some US currency is also recovered from his possession.