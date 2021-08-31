Spl package for unorganised workers sought

SHILLONG, Aug 30: Labour Minister, Sanbor Shullai has requested Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Bhupendra Yadav to consider a special economic package for the unorganised workers of Meghalaya who are registered under the National Data on Unorganized Workers (NDUW) in the e-Shram portal.

Shullai, who met the Union Minister in New Delhi recently, said that even though economic resources are limited, the people of Meghalaya are hardworking and predominantly confined to the unorganised sectors such as domestic workers, home-based workers, self-employed workers or wage workers, taxi drivers, vegetable and fruit sellers etc.

He urged the Ministry to sanction the package as a mark of appreciation and goodwill gesture ahead of the golden jubilee of statehood.

As per the Supreme Court judgment dated June 29, 2021, the Union Ministry has created NDUW under the e-Shram portal for online registration of around 38 crore workers/ labourers engaged in the unorganised sector for seeking help from the central government.

Shullai assured the Union Minister that the Meghalaya Labour Department will leave no stone unturned to ensure that maximum number of unorganised workers/ labourers are registered on the NDUW portal.

“We are also encouraging the unorganised workers/ labourers to obtain Aadhaar card and open a bank account linked to a mobile number for successful online registration. We will be educating the workers/labourers about the benefits of JAM (Jan Dhan Yojana bank account, Aadhaar card and mobile phone linked to the bank account) which has been introduced by the central government to facilitate Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to all the eligible beneficiaries,” Shullai said.