Consult public, stakeholders first, ADE urges state, Centre

TURA, Aug 31: The Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE) has appealed to both the state and the central governments to first confabulate with all stakeholders, including the general public and the civil societies, before taking any decision on the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule.

“The discussion must touch every aspect and ramification that will and is likely to have an impact on the tribal people of Meghalaya in general and tribal people of Garo Hills in particular as a consequence of the proposed Amendment. We should consider the various outcomes which are likely to spring from these amendments, which could affect the traditional social fabric of our people in the long run. It is of utmost importance that any alteration in the Sixth Schedule should not affect the rights of the tribal people in Meghalaya,” ADE president, Dalseng Bira Ch Momin, said on Tuesday.

Recalling the days of terror before the tripartite agreement was signed in a bid to bring peace to the region, he said, “We should not forget those days which caused great loss of human life and a standstill in development in the region due to insurgency. After loss of lives finally peace was achieved after ANVC, leaving their demand for Greater Garoland, came to the peace table. It was on the final agreement that the Centre offered this amendment promising more power, more funds and more developmental scopes to the people of the Sixth Schedule region.”

Momin added that the proposed amendment by the BJP Government at the Centre was indicative of deep-rooted conspiracy to destroy the power structure of the constitutionally recognised traditional governing system that exists in Garo Hills.

He alleged that the move was an attempt to “strip the powers and functions” of the traditional local bodies that have existed for decades.

Momin pointed to the fact that a Sixth Schedule clause in the Constitution clearly mentions Municipal

He, while opposing the proposal for forming Village and Municipal councils, argued that it will be like holding panchayati elections in a Sixth Schedule area.

With regard to the proposal to increase the members of the GHADC to 42, Momin argued that a total of 35 (33 elected and 2 nominated) was sufficient enough to run the Council efficiently, especially taking into account the financial situation in the GHADC.

Bar association for halting recommendations

Meanwhile, the Williamnagar Bar Association from East Garo Hills has also urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to halt the recommendation process for the proposed Amendment to the Sixth Schedule for the nonce.