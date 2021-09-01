Bindo advises govt to relook at oil palm move

SHILLONG, Aug 31: Amid widespread dissent against the Centre’s multi-crore mega oil palm cultivation programme in the North East, including Meghalaya, UDP chief adviser Bindo Lanong has urged the state government to relook at the proposed move of approving such activity in the state.

“We are shocked to hear the news about oil palm (cultivation) plan of the Centre for Northeastern region, without doing proper survey about the viability of such plantation in hilly areas, where the said mission will not be congenial for such plants which require tropical climate, perhaps like in the Andamans. Even coconut does not thrive in the North East,” Lanong said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pointing out that broom, on the other hand, grows in abundance in warm hilly areas, he said the farmers in the state restrict broom cultivation in view of the hazard it poses to the soil.

“Therefore, it is safer to go for palmistry than oil palm industry, which will only pose serious threat to paddy cultivation in North East, the basic food support of the tribals,” the UDP chief adviser said.