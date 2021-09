GUWAHATI: In a gruesome incident, a 14-year-old girl was found dead at her residence in the Kharguli area here on Wednesday.

According to reports, the girl’s parents were not at home when the alleged attack took place.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the assailant might have used a pressure cooker and a kitchen tool used for grinding to attack the minor girl.

Police have sealed the area and have started an investigation into the incident.