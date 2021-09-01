James defends Home minister

SHILLONG, Aug 31: Former Home Minister James Sangma has thrown his weight behind his successor Lakhmen Rymbui, who is under fire following the encounter death of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

Rymbui, a United Democratic Party MLA had quit on August 15 but Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma did not accept his resignation.

“Handling the Home department is not easy. It is a very complicated and complex department and things change constantly,” James Sangma, in charge of Power, said.

He said the people have to give a benefit of doubt to anyone who is handling such a delicate department.

James Sangma was stripped of Home after the UPD and other allies of the National People’s Party in the MDA demanded his removal. The portfolio was given to Rymbui. After the Chief Minister declined to accept his resignation, Rymbui changed his mind and decided to continue as the Home Minister.

Asked if a political agenda robbed him of his Home portfolio, James Sangma said he is willing to take up any responsibility the government gives him.

“The Chief Minister holds the prerogative to assign portfolios and it does not matter what portfolio we are given as long we give full commitment to it,” he said.

James Sangma chose not to go hard at MPCC president Vincent Pala for attacking the MDA government. “We welcome his views and suggestions as long as they are constructive,” he said.

Echoing the Power Minister, Rymbui said that Congress is frustrated since they cannot survive without power.

Slamming Pala for his comment that the UDP was misusing the Home (Police) department, Rymbui said that his party will never politicise any department for benefits.

He said Congress should rather focus on keeping their house in order. “The Congress will split into two or three factions in due course of time,” he claimed.

Clarifying his position, Rymbui trashed the Congress theory that there is confusion about the Home (Police) portfolio within the MDA.

“I had expressed my desire to be relieved of the Home portfolio. I continue to look after the department as the CM is still examining it,” Rymbui said.