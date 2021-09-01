‘Classes resumed to help students’

SHILLONG, Aug 31: Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday said the state government studied the COVID-19 situation from time to time prior to deciding on the reopening of educational institutes.

He said the decision was made in the best interest of the students.

The resumption of regular classes is crucial since the students have not been able to attend schools for the past year and a half, he said.

The Minister said many teachers have welcomed the decision since it will benefit students. The teachers, parents and students should understand that online classes cannot cater to all students, especially those who come from poor backgrounds, the Minister said.

He said the school management committees have been advised to take necessary steps if any COVID-19 positive case is reported in their institutes. He said he does not foresee any immediate problem, but has not ruled out problems in the future.

“I want to say that the government’s decision is right. We need to take a decision that is balanced to ensure that students get their education. However, our top most priority will be the health and safety of students,” Rymbui said.

He insisted on the vaccination of all teachers. He said those, who are yet to be vaccinated, should produce a negative report of their RT-PCR test after every 10 days.

Stating that it is up to the parents to send their wards to schools, he said attendance is not compulsory. “The option of online classes is still open,” the Minister said.