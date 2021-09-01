Members of WeLoveU, a cooperative organisation of the UN DGC, Shillong Traffic Police personnel and locals pose with garbage that was collected following a clean-up drive titled ‘Clean World Movement’.

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
