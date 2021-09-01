MPCC condoles Syngkon’s demise

SHILLONG, Aug 31: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee has condoled the demise of veteran Congressman and former Advocate General WHD Syngkon, who breathed his last on Monday.

In a statement, the MPCC said remembered Syngkon as a man who was always ready to discharge any kind of duty and responsibility of the party, even at the last moment with smile on his face.

“In his long association with Congress, Late Syngkon had held the positions of president of (erstwhile)18-Mawkhar Constituency, President, Shillong City Congress Committee, General Secretary of Meghalaya PCC & Chairman of Party’s Legal Department,” the statement said.