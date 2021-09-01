Missing man’s body found in waterhole

TURA, Aug 31: A body of a 59-year-old man has been found inside a waterhole of a plantation in Chasingre, outskirts of Tura.

The deceased, identified as Telleswer Ch Marak, who had gone missing on Monday, was last seen heading towards the plantation belonging to his family member at Chasingre.

The next day, his body was found afloat in the well by some locals who had gone to check the water that would be used for agricultural purposes.

“Looks like an accidental fall. Things will be clear once we get the post-mortem report. The body has been handed over to the family,” the police have informed.