Awareness prog on devp schemes

NONGSTOIN, Aug 31: As part of the countrywide observance of Azadi Ka Amrit [email protected], the office of the BDO of Mairang C&RD Block along with the village employment councils under the block organised a block-level awareness programme on various government schemes available for the locals, at U Tirot Sing Memorial Hall, Pyndengumiong, Mairang, on Tuesday.

Assembly Speaker and Mairang MLA Metbah Lyngdoh attended the programme as the chief guest along with guest of honour KHADC Executive Member in charge Elaka Administration and Pariong-Mawthadraishan MDC, Jambor War.

During the awareness programme, resource persons from various departments and representatives of Meghalaya Rural Bank, Mairang Branch, highlighted various schemes and programmes concerning their respective sectors including schemes under MGNREGA, PMAY, NRLM, etc.