‘Statement on Umngot dam MoU ambiguous’

SHILLONG, Aug 31: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of pressure groups against the Umngot hydro electric project has expressed unhappiness over the statement of Power Minister James Sangma stating that it is ambiguous.

Making it clear that the JAC is firm on its decision to to oppose the Umngot project, its member Treibor Raul Suchen said, “The statement made by our Power Minister, James Sangma is ambiguous as it does not specifically say that the project will be scrapped.”

Pointing out that an MoU was signed with the JP Group in 2007 for the 210 MW Umngot hydroelectric project and the same was terminated in 2020, Suchen questioned why a public meeting was called in 2021. The two public hearings called in East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills indicate some other motive, he added.

“If the government really wants to scrap the project they should come up with a clear message to the stakeholders opposing the project,” he observed.

Suchen also said that the JAC will sit with all the representatives of the tourism sector to discuss their next move.

Meanwhile, tourism forums have appreciated the state government for scrapping the agreement on the proposed project while making it clear that they would not entertain views on any future project on the river.

“We would like to place on record that we shall not entertain any discussions on the views of stakeholders on any future projects on the Umngot as mentioned by the Minister of Power,” Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum (MTDF) president Allan West Kharkongor said on Tuesday.

Kharkongor said representatives of organisations related to tourism had met recently to decide in principle the proposed dam across river Umngot.

Apart from MTDF, representatives of the Meghalaya Rural Tourism Forum, the Federation of Shillong Hotels, the Tour Operators’ Association of Meghalaya, Tour Guides’ Association of Meghalaya, tourism societies from Shnongpdeng, Darrang, Dawki and members of the Transport Association of Meghalaya attended the meeting.

According to Kharkongor, the meeting decided to support the Joint Action Committee against UHP, a conglomeration of many NGOs that spearheaded the campaign against the Umngot dam.

He said all the representatives of the tourism associations agreed that the villages along the course of Umngot have become major tourism destinations, resulting in the significant increasing tourist inflow in Meghalaya especially during the lean winter seasons. These villages are the reason why Meghalaya has become an all-season tourist destination, he added.

“All the members felt that the construction of a dam will impact the downstream areas and spoil the crystal-clear water that Umngot is known for across India and the world beyond,” Kharkongor said.

The effect of the dam on the river will have a domino effect on the local rural economy and livelihood of the people operating guesthouses and eateries, providing camping equipment, boatmen, guides and transporters, he said.

Representatives of the forum of hoteliers pointed out that Shillong has benefitted from tourists from Bangladesh who are attracted by the Umngot River.

Lauding the government for its decision to resume tourism again, Kharkongor said: “It is vital to balance health safety with the economy, especially in view of the long closure that has resulted in extreme financial difficulties.”

The members of the forums urged the government to ensure that a conducive atmosphere prevails in the state at all times. “Tourism should be kept completely free of any law-and-order problems to facilitate the healing of the tourism sector that has been badly hit due to the pandemic,” Kharkongor said.