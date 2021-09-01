COVID break for schools, tourism ends today

SHILLONG, Aug 31: After nearly five months or so, the educational institutes in the state will reopen while tourism-based activities will resume on Wednesday.

It was in April that schools and colleges were shut down and the tourists barred from entering the state following the onset of second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision on reopening was made recently as the overall COVID-19 situation has improved in the state.

According to the government’s decision, in urban areas, classes I-V will continue in online mode; classes VI-VIII will entail only school visits (students will visit their school to submit assignments and interact with teachers to clear doubts etc) while classes IX-XII will be open for regular offline classes.

In rural areas, classes I-V will involve school visits while VI-XII will be open for regular classes.

A section of the parents are apprehensive about sending their children to schools while others have welcomed reopening.

Many of the schools reopening on Wednesday have made their micro containment plans for the safety of children.

The principal of Jail Road Boys Higher Secondary School, J Pal said all protocols such as thermal screening, using of hand sanitiser and maintaining of physical distancing would be followed.

“Our priority is the education of children as well as their safety,” Pal said.

He said almost all teachers have been vaccinated and one or two, who are yet to take the vaccine, have been asked to produce a negative report of an RT-PCR test in every 10 days. He also said that all concerned have been instructed to follow the SOPs of the government.

A teacher of another government-aided school in Shillong said the institute has divided classes XI and XII into two groups and the students will attend the classes three days a week.

Stating that the teachers have been asked to go for vaccination, he said an isolation centre has been set up in the school to meet any exigency. He added the school will continue with both online and offline classes.

People associated with tourism-based activities are relieved that the state is opening its doors for tourists.

The government has already issued protocols for tourists. They can visit the state after taking both vaccine doses. Those who have taken a single dose and the unvaccinated people can also visit the state but they will be required to produce a negative report of an RT-PCR, TRUNAT or CBNAAT test done within the last 72 hours of the visit.

The hoteliers in Shillong are ecstatic over the government’s decision to reopen the tourism sector.

Parambir Singh Sehdave, president of the Federation of Shillong Hotels, said it is a joyous moment for them as they suffered for two years in the pandemic.

“We need to ensure that we act responsibly and see that the tourism sector booms,” Sehdave said, urging the hoteliers to partner with the government and make sure they follow the SOPs.

Arnold Lanong, another hotelier in the city, said reopening of tourism will benefit people associated with the hospitality sector as well as the state government and create job opportunities, especially in rural areas of the state.

“We want that everyone is vaccinated. Tourism will be a permanent feature in our state,” he added.