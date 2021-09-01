Wangala Chairman and former GHADC Chairman no more

TURA, Sept 1: Former Tura MDC and Chairman of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, Locksley Robinhood Ch Momin, who also happened to be the Chairman of the 100 Drums Wangala Festival has passed away in Tura on Wednesday night following a long battle with kidney disease.

Among the last of the musicians of yesteryear, someone who could lift the mood at any social gathering with his humor coupled with feet tapping songs, Late Lockley Robinhood Momin was a well known face across Tura and the music scene of the region.

A regular voice across the air waves of All India Radio and the Doordarshan, he set the beat for westernized music with his famous feet tapping song “Garo Rock n Roll”.

One of the most visible faces at the annual 100 Drums Wangala festival each November, late Momin became the chairman of the Wangala committee and held that position until ill health compelled him to hand the reins over to his deputy, a year ago.

A former bureaucrat, he served as the Public Relations Officer of South, East and West Garo Hills districts in the DIPR and held the position of Assistant Director until his retirement.

Post retirement, he dabbled in politics and joined Late P A Sangma’s then party NCP going on to contest the GHADC elections in 2009 and winning from the prestigious Tura constituency. He was elected to the top position of Chairman of GHADC but later left the party to align with the opposition Congress following political instability in the council. His attempt at reelection, five years later, proved to be unsuccessful.

He will be be best remembered for his close bonding and friendship with Late Beckington D Shira- the legendary Garo musician who composed some of the greatest modern day garo songs that continue to still resonate across homes and hearts of many a citizen of Garo Hills.