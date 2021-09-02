Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla dies at 40

MUMBAI, Sept 2: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died of a sudden heart attack today. Cooper Hospital, Mumbai has confirmed his death. He was 40. Hospital sources said he took some medicine before sleeping and didn’t wake up.

Later, the hospital confirmed that he passed away due to a heart attack. The post-mortem is on at Cooper Hospital and the body will be discharged soon. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

He was brought dead to the hospital by his brother-in-law and his relatives were also there.

Sidharth’s family till now have not raised any doubts regarding his death.