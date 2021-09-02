Nia Sharma all set to liven up equations in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house  

MUMBAI, Sept 2 : The three weeks in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house so far have been entertaining but with the entry of Nia Sharma in the house, the equations are going to change even more.

Even before entering the house, Nia Sharma had spoken about her favourite contestant being Pratik. She said: “I don’t want to break Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin’s connection because genuinely there is nothing to break. I find Pratik interesting, and I would want to make a separate connection with him. Pratik takes my heart away.”

Nia further expresses her views on Pratik’s connection to Neha Bhasin, and says: “I don’t know what Neha Bhasin is doing inside. She is treating everyone at her own convenience.”

Nia had a very straight agenda before entering the house, she said: “A reality check is required for all contestants.”

Now talking about the most mature and calm couple in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, Nia comments on their relationship and says: “I think Raqesh is in love with Shamita but I’m not sure if she there yet.”

Right in the middle of the game seems like Nia’s entry is going to change a lot of equations in the house. Will her liking for Pratik put Neha and Pratik’s connection in a spot? She certainly doesn’t seem predictable, but you never know, because she has seen how the game has been so far, she surely has the upper hand in knowing who she can break easily and who is competition to her.

IANS