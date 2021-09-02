Cops seize drugs from truck at Jorabat, nab 2

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: Upping the ante against illicit drug traffickers, a special squad of the East Guwahati Police District intercepted a truck in the Jorabat area on Thursday and seized about 2.5 kilograms of heroin, police sources informed.

“The operation was carried out on the basis of intelligence inputs. After a thorough search of the vehicle, as many as 205 soap cases containing the contraband drugs were recovered from inside the oil tank,” a statement from Assam Police said.

Two persons, identified as Dipak Sarma (40) from Singrijan, Dimapur and Jamminlal from Churachandpur in Manipur, have been apprehended as of now.

“The vehicle is still being searched to find any other possible hidden compartments. Further operation is going on,” it added.

It may be mentioned that the modus operandi of ferrying drugs has changed somewhat with drug traffickers resorting to new means, pacing the items in soap boxes, and hiding them in various compartments of vehicles to deceive the police at checkpoints.