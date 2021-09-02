Sherwood school suspends classes after student tests positive

TURA, August 3: Barely three days after the government allowed the reopening of schools for classes 9 and 10 in the state, Sherwood School in Tura on Thursday had to suspend the resumption of classes with immediate effect after one of its students tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Sherwood School Principal Tyrone D Brass, a class X student tested positive on Thursday afternoon.

“He did not attend class today. However, the medical officials have advised us to suspend all classes,” Tyrone informed.

According to Tyrone, all students of class X would be tested free of cost on Monday morning and an advisory has been given to parents of students to get their children tested before Monday if they develop any symptoms of Covid-19.

“Parents and students may please keep the school authorities updated,” the advisory requested.