James to be stripped of Power portfolio in a week

SHILLONG, Sep 1: It is confirmed. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is set to remove his elder sibling, James Sangma from the controversy-ridden Power portfolio and award him the benign Tourism department.

A source close to the government on Wednesday confirmed that the move will be effected in a week’s time.

The source disclosed that the alterations are going to be confined to the Sangma Brothers only who will do a swap of the Power and the Tourism department.

However, the Power Minister on Wednesday said he was unaware of any portfolio swap.

“I have no idea. That is the Chief Minister’s prerogative,” James said when asked to confirm the new of the Cabinet rejig.

The move comes prior to the ensuing autumn session of the Assembly beginning September 10.

If political observers are to be believed this is a ploy of the NPP-led coalition to shield the beleaguered Power Minister as also pull the rug out of the Opposition Congress’s feet which is expected to put together an energised strategy to corner James Sangma on the murky affairs of the MeECL and Saubhagya scheme, among others.