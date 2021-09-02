Pala a ‘threat’, NPP state chief admits

SHILLONG, Sep 1: Rajya Sabha member and State President of the National People’s party (NPP), WR Kharlukhi has termed the new Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president, Vincent H. Pala as a “threat” and asserted that his party will not take things for granted.

The statement of Kharlukhi, who is a key NPP strategist, assumes significance considering that Pala has begun consolidating the Opposition Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Asked for his reactions on Pala’s appointment, the NPP state chief said, “He just became the MPCC chief. Give him two-three months then we will see.”

Kharlukhi pointed out that the Vincent Pala- Mukul Sangma combination was a powerful one and cannot be taken lightly.

To a query on the MPCC chief reaching out to Congress deserters, most of whom are in the NPP, Kharlukhi said, “He can very well try as it is a democracy but it remains to be seen how successful he will be.”